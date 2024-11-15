First National Corporation (NASDAQ:FXNC) Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.155 per Share

On November 13, 2024, First National Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.155 per common share. Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2024, will be eligible to receive this dividend payment. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2024.

This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments. The decision to declare this dividend underscores First National Corporation’s confidence in its financial position and long-term growth prospects.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, the company also disclosed that a press release dated November 15, 2024, and an Interactive Data File have been filed as part of this report.

Investors and stakeholders can access further details regarding this declaration in the Form 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

As of the signing of the report on November 15, 2024, M. Shane Bell, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer of First National Corporation duly authorized the filing on behalf of the company.

This news release serves as a notification to current and potential investors about the recent dividend declaration by First National Corporation, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to maximize shareholder value and maintain transparent communication with the investment community.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

