First Long Island Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 1.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fastenal worth $23,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 194,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,929,734.24. The trade was a 14.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson sold 8,474 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $706,392.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,199.20. This represents a 44.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,553 shares of company stock worth $17,269,993 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

