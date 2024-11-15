First Long Island Investors LLC Has $31.78 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.5% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $1,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.2 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.67 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.