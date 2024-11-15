First Long Island Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
NYSE ITW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.04. The company had a trading volume of 191,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $277.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.75.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.30.
View Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.