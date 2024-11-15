First Business Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $178.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

