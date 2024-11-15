First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 51,084 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,084 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,941,000 after acquiring an additional 318,944 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.46 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.