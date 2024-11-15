First Business Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS USMV opened at $92.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

