First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Elevance Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $407.04 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $397.98 and a one year high of $567.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

