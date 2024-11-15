First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.54 million. First Advantage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 104,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,107. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

