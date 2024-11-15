Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Finning International stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,636. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$34.04 and a twelve month high of C$45.17. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.82.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

