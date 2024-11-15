Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.13 and last traded at $50.03, with a volume of 12815881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,130,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,070,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835,066 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,919,000 after buying an additional 2,566,731 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $102,775,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,603,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,569,000 after buying an additional 2,430,124 shares during the period.
About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 High-Yields Unfazed by the Election: Altria, Truist, Verizon
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Q3 Earnings Indicate On Holdings May Outperform Lululemon in 2024
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Cisco Systems Long-Term AI Play Turns a Corner: New Highs Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.