Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.76 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

