Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,270 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bruker by 139.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 120.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 115.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 40.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BRKR opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wolfe Research cut Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.