Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 692 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,131 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.05 and its 200 day moving average is $145.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $166.28.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

