FedEx Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the shipping service provider on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

FedEx has increased its dividend by an average of 23.8% annually over the last three years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FedEx to earn $22.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

FDX stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.32. 131,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,715. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

