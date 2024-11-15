FedEx Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the shipping service provider on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.
FedEx has increased its dividend by an average of 23.8% annually over the last three years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FedEx to earn $22.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.
FedEx Price Performance
FDX stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.32. 131,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,715. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FedEx
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.