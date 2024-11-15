Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Trading 2.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26.

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter.

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

