Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sells $208,000.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,480. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AGM stock opened at $207.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $161.72 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.79.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

