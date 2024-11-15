FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director James W. Iv Cross Sells 5,000 Shares

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,421.16. This represents a 8.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

FBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price target on FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

