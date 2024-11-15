Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $236.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $84,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

