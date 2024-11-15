Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) to Issue Dividend of $9.30 on January 2nd

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 9.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $8.80.

FMCB stock opened at $989.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $930.12 and a 52-week high of $1,100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $968.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $977.24. The company has a market capitalization of $692.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.01.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $29.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

