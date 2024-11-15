Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 6,342 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $370,880.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,585.44. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $378,943.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $395,587.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $380,330.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,384 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $420,961.84.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 2.3 %

CYTK opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.78. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

