Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38. The firm has a market cap of $529.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.