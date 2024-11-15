Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

EXE traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.11. 74,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.60. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$6.41 and a 12-month high of C$10.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.12. The company has a market cap of C$843.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.6134729 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

