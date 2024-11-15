Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 462335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPRO

Expro Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Expro Group had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $422.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Expro Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,692,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,085 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Expro Group during the third quarter valued at $3,213,000. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.