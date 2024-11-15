Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.95. 10,507,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,908,346. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.77. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $204.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Walt Disney by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 92.0% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

