EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JMP Securities Analyst Says

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVCM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EverCommerce stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $145,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,970,481 shares in the company, valued at $87,994,110.24. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,786. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in EverCommerce by 10.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 19.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

