Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EEFT. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide



Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

