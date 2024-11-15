ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GWH. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $30.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $17.25 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ESS Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

GWH traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 159,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,465. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($27.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($24.75) by ($2.25). ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 90.93% and a negative net margin of 1,263.79%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandeep Nijhawan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,537 shares in the company, valued at $88,871.64. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

