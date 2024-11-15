ESCO Technologies Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ESE traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.30. 304,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,155. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average of $116.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.69 and a 1-year high of $154.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

