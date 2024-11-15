Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TCRX FY2024 Earnings

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.13). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 1,188.88%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,016,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 75,544 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 371,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 79,511 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 116,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,685,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,150. The trade was a 16.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zoran Zdraveski sold 164,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $951,885.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,258.48. This represents a 97.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $82,550 in the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

