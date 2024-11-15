Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ITW FY2024 Earnings

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $10.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.06. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.1 %

ITW opened at $269.89 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $277.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.61.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.