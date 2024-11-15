Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ATOS FY2026 Earnings

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Atossa Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atossa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATOS. StockNews.com cut Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

View Our Latest Report on ATOS

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $151,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 399,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.