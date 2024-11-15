Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Equifax worth $80,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.7% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,532,909.67. This trade represents a 34.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,535.48. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EFX opened at $262.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.02 and a 12-month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.