Entropy Technologies LP Takes $613,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,810.84. This represents a 25.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.38 per share, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,676.68. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $553,800. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

