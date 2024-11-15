Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 45796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 79,419 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Enerflex by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enerflex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enerflex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,901,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 516,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

