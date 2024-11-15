Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.94 and last traded at $42.05. 964,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,858,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 188,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 66.5% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 816.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 19,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co increased its position in Enbridge by 43.5% during the third quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 48,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

