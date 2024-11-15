Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as low as $10.31. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 115,856 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.
