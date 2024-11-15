Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as low as $10.31. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 115,856 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

