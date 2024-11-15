Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,514 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AppLovin by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 21.4% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 35.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,042,000 after buying an additional 189,313 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AppLovin from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AppLovin from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on AppLovin from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.31.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.67. 423,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,568. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $302.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total transaction of $17,132,918.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,017,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,115,402.32. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 154,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $12,999,630.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,530,455 shares in the company, valued at $381,192,483.70. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,542 shares of company stock valued at $32,012,275 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

