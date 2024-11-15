Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 34,903 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.5% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 235,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,223,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

