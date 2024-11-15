Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 22,342 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,342 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners cut their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.57.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $612.38 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

