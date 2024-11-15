Empower Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,371,146. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $16,168,176 in the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $335.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.36 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

