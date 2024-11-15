Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $85.97 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.