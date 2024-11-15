Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 642.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 294,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $209.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.12. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

