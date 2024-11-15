Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 25.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,486,000 after purchasing an additional 44,027 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 87.5% during the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total value of $717,218.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,419.29. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 23.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,413 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,879. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.33.

Cummins Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMI opened at $363.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.20 and its 200-day moving average is $300.60. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.02 and a 12 month high of $370.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

