Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average is $116.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

