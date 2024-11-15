Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $162.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.28 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.68.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

