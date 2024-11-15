Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 66.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 377.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,981,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 40.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,711 shares of company stock worth $47,477,232 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FI opened at $210.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.86 and a 1-year high of $215.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

