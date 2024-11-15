Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after purchasing an additional 224,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,738,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,653,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $87.17 and a one year high of $131.56. The company has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

