EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EME. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $496.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.70. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.31 and a 52-week high of $525.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

