ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:DOD) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:DOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.65. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.